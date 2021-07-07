Philanthropies eagerly back journalist Hannah-Jones

The best way to fund Hannah-Jones’ ongoing work was to “join with the Ford Foundation and Knight Foundation, and to make a larger grant than we anticipated to the new Howard center,” Palfrey said. “This was certainly an unplanned grant. But it struck us as an unusually wonderful opportunity to support Black journalism.”

The $5 million grant from the Knight Foundation, the third funder, will include a $500,000 investment to launch a symposium that aims to strengthen the teaching of journalism across various historically Black colleges and universities, according to a statement from the foundation, which has an endowed chair of journalism at Florida A&M University, which is also a historically Black college.

The newly announced gifts add to the estimated $1 billion in philanthropic funding that has been given to journalism-related initiatives in the U.S. during the past five years, according to preliminary data from the philanthropy research organization Candid. One large gift of $20 million is rare for the industry, but it’s not unheard of.

The Knight First Amendment Institute, which defends the freedoms of speech and the press, was established in 2016 at Columbia University with a $30 million gift from the Knight Foundation.