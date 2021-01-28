Philadelphia police commissioner defends protest response

Unlike a previous independent report commissioned by Mayor Jim Kenney's office that said the city was largely unprepared for the unrest, the report commissioned by Controller Rebecca Rhynhart's office placed blame directly on Outlaw and Kenney.

The report said Kenney ceded decision-making on whether to use tear gas or less-lethal munitions to Outlaw, noting that before she had come to Philadelphia last February, she had been criticized for using tear gas to control protests in Portland where she was previously the police chief. Kenney was not at the news conference Thursday but afterward tweeted his continued support for Outlaw.

The report also released new alleged details of Outlaw's specific response gleaned from interviews, reviews of police communication and radio traffic. The authors said Outlaw had requested to use tear gas in at least one other incident during the protests and that she was present on an overpass, but not in command, when protesters made their way onto the highway before less-than-lethal munition and gas were deployed.

Outlaw on Thursday countered both allegations. She said she could not remember whether she asked to deploy tear gas on the first night of the protests, but she does not believe she would have thought it was warranted for property damage.