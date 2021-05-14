Philadelphia now says MOVE victims' remains weren't cremated

“There are also clearly many areas for improvement in procedures used by the Medical Examiner’s Office,” he wrote.

A lawyer who had accompanied MOVE members to a meeting with Kenney prior to Friday's revelations, Michael Coard, had said they were “outraged, enraged, incensed, but mostly confused” by what was thought to have been the destruction of the remains. He said Thursday that a lawsuit was possible.

Williams did not describe the family's reaction to Friday's news to the Inquirer.

Late Thursday, dressed all in white, MOVE members read a minute-by-minute account of the bombing and the confrontation that led up to it: Philadelphia police, attempting to serve warrants on four members and evict the rest of the Black back-to-nature group, dropped a bomb from a helicopter, igniting fuel for a generator stored on the roof.

Members on Thursday recounted alleged comments from the city emergency officials directing first responders to let the house burn. Fire department leaders later said they were scared their firefighters could face gunfire if they attempted to get to the home in the middle of the block. The fire quickly spread, displacing more than 250 people.