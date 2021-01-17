Phil Spector, the revolutionary music producer convicted of murdering an actress, has died at 81.

Related to this story
Most Popular
An Orlando, Florida, server used a sign to secretly communicate with a boy, and police are crediting her with saving him from his abusive parents.
- Updated
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, told Newsmax on Wednesday that she plans to introduce a measure to impeach Biden on his first full day in office next week.
President-elect Joe Biden is unveiling a $1.9 trillion "American Rescue Plan" Thursday to turn the tide on the pandemic, speeding up the vaccine rollout and providing financial assistance.
- Updated
The FBI is warning of plans for 'armed protests' at all 50 state capitals and in Washington in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, stoking fears of more bloodshed after the siege at the U.S. Capitol.
- Updated
High school sweethearts who were separated nearly seven decades ago reunited during the coronavirus pandemic and are now married.
- Updated
Donald Trump was impeached for a second time Wednesday, just a week after he encouraged loyalists to “fight like hell” against election results and then a mob of supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. The House voted 232-197, with 10 Republicans joining Democrats to rebuke the president.
Vogue released two images online, but the photo of a sneaker-clad Harris is the one that will grace the cover of the fashion bible's print edition.
- Updated
Two U.S. Capitol Police officers were suspended and up to 15 more are under investigation for their alleged roles in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
- Updated
President Trump spoke to the media for the first time since Wednesday's riot, criticizing impeachment and calling for "no violence." Get today's latest.
The first lady posted a letter on the White House website early this morning in which she lashes out at her critics and condemns the violence. Read it here.