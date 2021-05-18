Pharma executive blames vague DEA rules for opioid epidemic

The companies, in turn, say poor communication and pill quotas set by federal agents are to blame, along with a rise in prescriptions written by doctors.

The regulations identify a suspicious order as one of unusual quantity, one that deviates from the usual pattern or one that is frequent, May testified. There's no set quantity that determines whether an order would be flagged, and no additional guidance on determining suspicious activity, he said.

Last week, Cabell County attorney Paul T. Farrell Jr. pointed to an internal memo noting how many pills pharmacies could order without triggering an alert. The memo said a small pharmacy could order 350,000 hydrocodone or oxycodone pills a year, a medium pharmacy could order 760,000 and a large pharmacy over 1 million, the newspaper said.

AmerisourceBergen alone shipped 1.9 million and 1.5 million doses of oxycodone to McCloud Family and Drug Emporium pharmacies from 2006-2014, Cabell County attorney Mark Pifko said.

Farrell also showed Mays a 2007 letter from the DEA with instructions for wholesalers including determining whether orders are suspicious.