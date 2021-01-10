 Skip to main content
PGA of America votes to move 2022 PGA Championship event away from Trump National Golf Club after Capitol insurrection
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — PGA of America votes to move 2022 PGA Championship event away from Trump National Golf Club after Capitol insurrection.

