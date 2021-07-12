 Skip to main content
Pfizer to discuss vaccine booster with US officials; searing heat worsens in West; Bucks battle back
Pfizer to discuss vaccine booster with US officials; searing heat worsens in West; Bucks battle back

The West is beginning to ease out of the long, oppressive heat wave and New York braces for a potential flood threat. CNN Meteorologist Tyler Mauldin has the forecast.

Today is Monday, July 12, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: Pfizer will meet with U.S. officials today to discuss authorization of a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; California, West broil and burn in relentless heat and drought; the Milwaukee Bucks dominated Game 3 to cut the Phoenix Suns' series lead to 2-1.

Keep scrolling for today's top stories, this date in history and celebrity birthdays.

TOP STORIES

Senate Virus Outbreak

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing Wednesday, May 26, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. 

Pfizer to discuss COVID-19 vaccine booster with US officials

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer says it plans to meet with top U.S. health officials Monday to discuss the drugmaker’s request for federal authorization of a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser acknowledged that "it is entirely conceivable, maybe likely” that booster shots will be needed.

The company said it was scheduled to have the meeting with the Food and Drug Administration and other officials Monday, days after Pfizer asserted that booster shots would be needed within 12 months.

Pfizer’s Dr. Mikael Dolsten told The Associated Press last week that early data from the company’s booster study suggests people’s antibody levels jump five- to 10-fold after a third dose, compared to their second dose months earlier — evidence it believes supports the need for a booster.

***

APTOPIX California Wildfires

A firefighter sprays water while trying to stop the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, from spreading to neighboring homes in Doyle, Calif., Saturday, July 10, 2021. Pushed by heavy winds amid a heat wave, the fire came out of the hills and destroyed multiple residences in central Doyle. 

California and other parts of the West broil and burn

Firefighters working in searing heat struggled to contain the largest wildfire in California this year while state power operators urged people to conserve energy after a huge wildfire in neighboring Oregon disrupted the flow of electricity from three major transmission lines.

A large swath of the West baked during the weekend in triple-digit temperatures that were expected to continue into the start of the work week. The California Independent System Operator that manages the state’s power grid issued a five-hour ”flex alert” starting at 4 p.m. Monday and asked consumers to “conserve as much electricity as possible" to avoid any outages.

California and other parts of the West are sinking deeper into drought and that has sent fire danger sky high in many areas. In Arizona, a small plane crashed Saturday during a survey of a wildfire in rural Mohave County, killing both crew members.

***

APTOPIX NBA Finals Suns Bucks Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts to a basket against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Milwaukee won 120-100. 

Bucks blowout: Giannis has 41, Suns' NBA Finals lead now 2-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — When Giannis Antetokounmpo crashed to the court just two weeks ago with what appeared to be a serious knee injury, there was no guarantee he'd be back this season.

Maybe, he feared, he might even miss a year.

Antetokounmpo refused to stay down.

These Milwaukee Bucks just won't, either.

Antetokounmpo had 41 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in the NBA Finals' return to Milwaukee, and the Bucks pounded Phoenix 120-100 on Sunday night, cutting the Suns' lead to 2-1.

***

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer says it plans to meet with top U.S. health officials Monday to discuss the drugmaker’s request for federal authorization of a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser acknowledged that "it is entirely conceivable, maybe likely” that booster shots will be needed.

Firefighters working in searing heat struggled to contain the largest wildfire in California this year while state power operators urged people to conserve energy after a huge wildfire in neighboring Oregon disrupted the flow of electricity from three major transmission lines.

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities searching for victims of a deadly collapse in Florida said Sunday they hope to conclude their painstaking work in the coming weeks as a team of first responders from Israel departed the site.

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (AP) — Swashbuckling billionaire Richard Branson hurtled into space aboard his own winged rocket ship Sunday, bringing astro-tourism a step closer to reality and beating out his exceedingly richer rival Jeff Bezos.

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Wimbledon final was locked up at a set apiece after nearly 2 1/2 hours, and Novak Djokovic’s bid for a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title was at a critical juncture, when he faced two break points while thousands in the full-capacity crowd at Centre Court chanted his opponent's first name.

ROME (AP) — Europe's soccer champions returned home at dawn on Monday to the ecstatic cheers of Italians who spent the better part of the night honking horns, setting off fireworks and violating all sorts of coronavirus precautions to celebrate their team’s 3-2 penalty shootout win over host England at Wembley Stadium.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Italy England Euro 2020 Soccer

Italy's fans celebrate in Rome, Monday, July 12, 2021, after Italy beat England to win the Euro 2020 soccer championships in a final played at Wembley stadium in London. Italy beat England 3-2 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Democratic presidential candidate Walter Mondale announced his choice of Geraldine Ferraro to be his running-mate; Ferraro was the first woman…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

