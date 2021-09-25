Petito case renews call to spotlight missing people of color

"So much of who we care about and what we care about is curated in ways that disadvantage people of color and Black and Indigenous people in particular," she said.

The causes are layered, but implicit bias in favor of both whiteness and conventional beauty standards play in, along with a lack of newsroom diversity and police choices in which cases to pursue, said Carol Liebler, a communications professor at Syracuse University's Newhouse School.

"What's communicated is that white lives matter more than people of color," she said.

One sample of 247 missing teens in New York and California found 34% of white teens' cases were covered by the media, compared to only 7% of Black teens and 14% of Latino kids, she said.

Friends of Jennifer Caridad, a 24-year-old day care worker of Mexican descent, have taken to social media to draw attention to her case out of Sunnyside, Washington, after it received little notice in August. Just as in Petito's case, Caridad was last believed to have been with her boyfriend. He was arrested on carjacking and attempted murder charges after shooting at police during a pursuit following her disappearance.

So far, authorities have no answers for Caridad's parents. Twice a week, Enrique Caridad heads to the police station for any updates on his daughter.