Petition urges freeing Texas brothers charged in death of stepdad accused of abuse

An online petition is calling for the release of two South Texas brothers and their friend who were arrested for allegedly beating their stepfather to death after he was accused of sexually abusing their 9-year-old sister.

The Change.org petition addresses Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and had received more than 130,000 signatures as of Thursday morning.

The petition addresses the case of Alejandro Trevino, 18, and Christian Trevino, 17, who along with family friend Juan Eduardo Melendez, 18, are accused of beating 42-year-old Gabriel Quintanilla and leaving him to die in an open field in McAllen, Texas. He was found on Jan. 20 by the McAllen Police Department, which then notified Pharr police of the incident and turned over the investigation to them.

Quintanilla, who had an arrest warrant for sexually abusing another child, was found with severe blunt force trauma to his head, Pharr police said. Authorities believe the brothers became enraged after learning the allegations about Quintanilla and their sister and fought with Quintanilla at a trailer park.

After two separate fights, the two brothers and Melendez allegedly assaulted Quintanilla for a third time when they found him walking alone near an apartment complex. Police said Quintanilla was beaten to death with brass knuckles.

The suspects allegedly then placed Quintanilla in the bed of the pickup truck and dumped him in a field in McAllen.

The petition, launched by "23-year-old nonprofit director, activist, and aspiring lawyer" Carlos Eduardo Espina, reads: "If convicted of capital murder, they face a minimum sentence of life imprisonment without parole."

It goes on with a call to Texas and Abbott to release the teenagers: "We ask that the state of Texas to release these teenagers, who could possibly spend the rest of their life in prison for protecting their sister."

Christian Trevino and Melendez were charged with capital murder, aggravated assault, and engaging in organized criminal activity. Alejandro Trevino was charged with aggravated assault and engaging in organized criminal activity. Hidalgo County records show the three teens are charged with multiple crimes and are all being held on at least $1 million bond.

