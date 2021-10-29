 Skip to main content
PETA calls on MLB to rename 'bullpen' to more animal-friendly 'arm barn'

Athletics Angels Baseball

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani warms up in the bullpen before the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. 

This call to the arm barn is brought to you by PETA

Arm barn?

Arm barn is the “animal-friendly” term the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals suggested for baseball bullpens.

PETA prefers that relief pitchers get a call from the “arm barn.”

“Words matter, and baseball ‘bullpens’ devalue talented players and mock the misery of sensitive animals,” PETA executive vice president Tracy Reima said in a release Thursday. “PETA encourages Major League Baseball coaches, announcers, players and fans to ‘changeup’ their language and embrace the ‘arm barn’ instead.”

PETA’s release says the term bullpen “references the holding area where terrified bulls are kept before slaughter.”

According to Wikipedia, ‘bullpen’ has been used to refer to where pitchers warm up since the late 1870s, with the Oxford English Dictionary noting the earliest recorded use was in a Cincinnati Enquirer story published May 7, 1877.

The term has various origins, ranging from being named after the Bull Durham tobacco sign to a place where pitchers sit before being led into slaughter.

©2021 The Virginian-Pilot. Visit pilotonline.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

