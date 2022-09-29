People trapped, 2.5M without power after Ian swamps Florida; Coolio dies at 59; Judge ties Maris

Authorities say six adults were shot and wounded at a school campus in east Oakland, California. The shooting took place at around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at Rudsdale Newcomer High School. The school's website says it serves new immigrants ages 16-21 who have fled violence and instability in their home countries. It is one of several adjacent schools located on the same block. Oakland Assistant Police Chief Darren Allison said the victims “were affiliated with the school,” but declined to say whether any were students or teachers. Officials have not said whether any of the victims might be students age 18 or older.