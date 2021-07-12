People struggled to tap resources during Northwest heat wave

For days, officials urged people to call a helpline that can connect them with health and social service organizations to learn about cooling centers and transportation. But as temperatures started rising, people said they couldn't get through to an operator.

“We found out that 211 was not staffed during the weekend, so we asked what it would take to staff the center so people could get information they needed," and Fariborz Pakseresht, director of Oregon’s Department of Human Services. “They told us they needed additional funding to staff the center. We then provided the funding and staffed the phone lines during the heat wave."

However, staffing was still limited, and people said there were long waits before they were connected to an operator. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that hundreds of Multnomah County residents who called couldn’t get through, leaving ailing people stranded in the heat or forcing them to call 911.

Cara Kangas, the helpline's partnerships director, told the newspaper that 80 callers got through on June 26 — the start of the heat wave — and 15 were offered rides to cooling centers. More than 750 calls were abandoned, she said, although it’s unknown how many were seeking cooling information.