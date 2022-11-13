People honors Chris Evans; country and rock music celebrated; big gigs for Jimmy Kimmel, Rihanna | Hot off the Wire podcast

In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment.
- Chris Evans named Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine.
- Luke Combs had a big night at the CMA Awards and some of music's biggest acts were inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame.
- A movie about the life of Snoop Dogg is in development.
- Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars again and Rihanna talked about her upcoming Super Bowl gig.
- Guitarist Jeff Cook and singer Aaron Carter died.
- Filmmaker Paul Haggis was found liable in a rape case.
- And the District of Columbia has filed a civil suit against the Washington Commanders, owner Daniel Snyder, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell.
— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports
