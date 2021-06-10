'People are scared' as gang activity fuels Portland violence

But as gun violence continued into 2021, leaders were forced to re-evaluate. More officers have been assigned to shootings, the police bureau has teamed up with the FBI to investigate crimes and the U.S. Attorney for Oregon has ramped up efforts to prosecute gun violence cases. But efforts to “refund” even a portion of the cuts have been controversial.

In addition, City Council voted to create a team of 12 officers and two sergeants to address gun violence, but with no additional funds.

Chief Chuck Lovell said the department is “so lean right now” that officials will likely have to pull officers from patrol, domestic violence or human trafficking investigations to support the new team.

Duilio said while funding organizations and social services is important, it is only a portion of the solution and should not compete with police funding.

“They both need to happen,” Duilio said. “If you can get a 15-year-old and get him on the right track where he is not involved in shootings every other week, that is great. But to really quell this intense level of violence that we are seeing right now, it is going to take uniform police officers to stop those cars that are traveling from Point A to Point B for a shooting."

———

Cline is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

