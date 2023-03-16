On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» The Pentagon has released footage of what it says is a Russian aircraft conducting an unsafe intercept of a U.S. Air Force surveillance drone in international airspace over the Black Sea.

» Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the U.S. banking system remains sound. Yellen will be the first Biden administration official to face lawmakers over the decision to protect uninsured money at two failed regional banks, a move some observers call a bank “bailout.”

» California residents remain under evacuation warnings due to flooding caused by ongoing atmospheric river over the state.

» Officials say a freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed in western Arizona, near the state’s border with California and Nevada.

» Credit Suisse’s shares have soared 30% after it announced it will move to shore up its finances by borrowing up to nearly $54 billion from the Swiss central bank.

» Aaron Rodgers picks a team, the Cowboys part ways with a star running back, two important components in the Chiefs' Super Bowl winning season depart, the Grizzlies win on the day they find out the league's punishment for their star guard, the Avalanche use stingy defense to win at Toronto, and the NCAA First Four sees two more team advance in Dayton, Ohio.

From the original version of Hot off the Wire:

» Texas officials have announced a takeover of Houston’s nearly 200,000-student school district.

» Aaron Rodgers says he intends to play for the New York Jets in 2023 after 18 seasons in Green Bay.

» After killing hundreds and displacing thousands as it barreled through Mozambique and Malawi since late last week, Cyclone Freddy has dissipated over land, although flooding remains a threat in both countries, a regional monitoring center said late Wednesday.

» Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front seat belts may not latch properly.

» America’s consumers trimmed their spending in February. The government said Wednesday that retail sales slipped 0.4% after jumping a revised 3.2% in January.

» Ryan Redington has won the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, which his grandfather helped co-found.

» As part of a yearlong investigation, The Associated Press obtained the data points underpinning several algorithms deployed by child welfare agencies to understand how they predict which children could be at risk of harm.