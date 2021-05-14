Pennsylvania voters to decide racial equity amendment

Race-conscious programs designed to improve equality would not be at risk, the organization said, because the amendment's wording is much different than in other states where legislation has been passed with the intention of using it to challenge affirmative action.

Because its ultimate effect is unknown, the ballot question has raised suspicion among some rural Pennsylvanians, said Rep. Jesse Topper, a Republican from Bedford County, east of Pittsburgh.

“There are some who are generally skeptical, because the word ‘equality’ has somewhat been co-opted over the years by left-leaning groups to mean whatever they want it to mean,” Topper said.

He said he has had to assure constituents that there is nothing nefarious behind the proposal.

One reason for the uncertainty is that the Legislature did not hold hearings on the three amendments that will appear on Tuesday's ballot, said Rep. Tim Briggs of Montgomery County, the ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee. If they pass and turn out to have unintended consequences, another statewide vote would be needed.

“A constitutional amendment is a tough way to legislate, because when you don't put a lot of thought into what the consequences are, it's hard to correct,” Briggs said.