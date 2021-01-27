Pennsylvania teacher fights suspension over DC protest

One day after the deadly insurrection in Washington, a Pennsylvania school district announced it was suspending a teacher who, the district asserted, “was involved in the electoral college protest that took place at the United States Capitol Building.”

Three weeks later, Jason Moorehead is fighting to restore his reputation and resume teaching after he says the Allentown School District falsely accused him of being at the Capitol during the siege. The district says Moorehead’s social media posts about the events of Jan. 6, and not just his presence in Washington that day, are a focus of its probe.

The middle school social studies teacher had attended Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally — at which Trump exhorted supporters to march to the Capitol and “fight like hell” against the election results, which he baselessly claimed were fraudulent — but Moorehead said he was never any closer than a mile and a quarter to the Capitol that day and did nothing wrong.

He said the district’s statement unleashed a torrent of harassment and death threats and damaged his professional standing. Moorehead, who remains suspended with pay, wants district officials to apologize, set the record straight and put him back in the classroom.