Pennsylvania coach cancels workouts, tells team to shovel snow for neighbors instead

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — While a number of activities were canceled due to winter weather throughout the Pittsburgh region, one local high school football coach found the snowfall as an opportunity to allow his players to give back.

More than 6 inches of snow blanketed Western Pennsylvania overnight from Sunday evening through Monday morning.

Before the snow started to fall, Bethel Park head football coach Brian DeLallo relayed a message to his players through social media.

On Twitter, DeLallo said that Monday’s weightlifting workout was canceled due to the expected severe weather.

He said to “Find an elderly or disabled neighbor and shovel their driveway.”

Lastly, DeLallo told his players not to accept any money, allowing the driveway shoveling to serve as Monday’s workout.

