Peloton recalls treadmills after child death, multiple injuries

NEW YORK (AP) — Peloton is recalling its treadmills, less than a month after denying that they were to blame for the death of a child and the injuries of 29 others.

The company said Wednesday that it will offer full refunds for the treadmills, which cost more than $4,200, and will stop selling them.

The recall comes after the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warned on April 17 that people with children and pets should immediately stop using the Peloton Tread+ treadmill after a child was pulled under it and died. It also posted a video on YouTube, showing a child being pulled under the equipment.

At the time, Peloton pushed back against the safety commission saying the warning was "inaccurate and misleading." CEO John Foley also said he had "no intention" of recalling the treadmills.

In a statement Wednesday, Foley apologized and said the company "made a mistake" in its initial response to the safety commission.

Shares of New York-based Peloton Interactive Inc. sunk more than 10% to $86.91 after the recall was announced Wednesday, its second biggest percentage decline.