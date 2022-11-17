 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pelosi stepping aside; Whitmer sticking to state politics; last of 'Hogan’s Heroes' stars dies | Hot off the Wire podcast

  • 0

On the latest episode of Hot off the Wire:

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she won't seek a leadership role in the new Congress. She plans to stay on as a member of Congress, having won reelection from her San Francisco district.
  • In an Associated Press interview, Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she will remain focused on her post and not on growing national speculation she could mount a future presidential run.
  • Robert Clary, who played a prisoner of war in the TV sitcom “Hogan’s Heroes,” has died. Clary sported a beret in his role as the feisty Corporal Louis LeBeau in “Hogan’s Heroes,” which aired from 1965 to 1971. He was 96.

For additional information on this episode, please see our show notes.

Tags

