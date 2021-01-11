Pelosi proceeding with impeachment; Biden picks CIA director; PGA cuts ties with Trump

Today is Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is moving forward with impeachment while urging the vice president and Cabinet to remove President Trump; President-elect Joe Biden chooses longtime diplomat to lead CIA; and the PGA cuts ties with Trump by moving the 2022 PGA Championship away from his New Jersey golf course.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

Pelosi says House will impeach Trump, pushes VP to oust him

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will proceed with legislation to impeach President Donald Trump as she pushes the vice president and the Cabinet to invoke constitutional authority to force him out, warning that Trump is a threat to democracy after the deadly assault on the Capitol.