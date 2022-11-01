Pelosi making progress after attack; Edison piano has unique history; judge blocks publishing merger | Hot off the Wire podcast

Federal prosecutors say the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, told police he wanted to hold the speaker hostage and “break her kneecaps.” David DePape has been charged with two federal crimes and a state count of attempted murder. Nancy Pelosi says her husband is making progress and thanked those for sending messages of support.

Chicago Police say as many as 15 people were injured in a drive-by shooting Halloween night, including three children.

A new study suggests vaccinating pregnant women protects their newborns from the common but scary respiratory virus called RSV.

There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers. The lack of a winner means the next drawing Wednesday night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot.

Hard of hearing, Thomas Edison found a unique way to appreciate piano music. As someone played, the great inventor would lean in close to the instrument, right above the keys, and he’d bite the piano. Robert Friedman recently showed off marks on a Steinway grand piano once owned by Edison — a cluster of shallow indentations roughing up the black lacquer above the keyboard.

Former President Donald Trump is going to the Supreme Court, again, this time to try to stop his tax returns from being handed to a congressional committee.

Millions of Americans can begin selecting their 2023 health insurance plans on HealthCare.gov on Tuesday.

With some help from Twitter's new owner, misinformation about the grievous attack on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband is surging online.

In sports, Game 3 of the World Series was rained out, the Browns dominated the Bengals on Monday Night Football, the Bucks remained the NBA's only unbeaten team, and a hat trick for the Sabres' Tage Thompson.

A federal judge has blocked Penguin Random House’s proposed purchase of Simon & Schuster. The judge issued a brief ruling Monday, agreeing with the Justice Department that the joining of two of the world’s biggest publishers could “lessen competition” for “top-selling books.”

Members of the Supreme Court’s conservative majority are questioning the continued use of affirmative action in higher education. In lengthy arguments Monday, the justices wrestled with persistent, difficult questions of race.

A former Michigan police officer who shot a Black motorist in the back of the head will stand trial for second-degree murder. That's the decision a judge in Grand Rapids, Michigan, announced Monday morning.

Authorities have arrested a drugstore worker in the slayings of two teenage girls who were killed in the woods outside their small town in Northern Indiana nearly six years ago.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are defending a decision by OPEC and its allies to cut oil production. The development came on Monday at a conference in the United Arab Emirates — even as an American envoy warned of “economic uncertainty” ahead for the world.

President Joe Biden plans to raise the possibility of imposing a ‘windfall tax’ on oil companies if they don’t boost domestic production.

A massive barrage of Russian strikes has hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other cities in Ukraine. The attacks on Monday morning knocked out water and power supplies in apparent retaliation for what Moscow alleged was a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea Fleet over the weekend.

Police are investigating the collapse of a newly repaired 143-year-old suspension bridge. The collapse Sunday evening in Gujarat state plunged hundreds of people into a river, killing at least 134.

South Korean police are investigating what caused a crowd surge that killed more than 150 people during Halloween festivities in Seoul over the weekend.

In this week's religion roundup, Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, saw his fortunes fall over antisemitic remarks.