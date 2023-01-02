Pelé mourned, droves of drones hit Ukraine, and more news today

It's Monday, Jan. 2. Here's the latest news around the U.S. and world.

Russia presses its Ukraine strategy, fires 40 drones at Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia has deployed multiple exploding drones in another nighttime attack on Ukraine. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Monday that 40 drones “headed for Kyiv” overnight. All of them were destroyed according to air defense forces.

The attack signaled that the Kremlin wasn't planning any letup in its strategy of using bombardments to target civilian infrastructure and wear down Ukrainian resistance to its invasion.

The barrage was the latest in a series of relentless year-end attacks including one that killed three civilians on New Year’s Eve. Moscow’s invasion on Feb. 24 has gone awry and it has put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin as his ground forces struggle to hold ground and advance.

Pelé funeral: Fans line up to mourn Brazilian soccer great

SANTOS, Brazil — Mourners paid their respects to Pelé in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos. The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 82.

Pelé’s coffin was placed on the field where he scored scored some of the best goals of his career. Mourners walked past his casket in the 16,000-seat stadium outside Sao Paulo. Pelé’s casket will be ushered through the streets of Santos before his burial. Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and other dignitaries are expected to attend.

Jeremy Renner seriously injured while plowing snow in Nevada

“The Avengers” star Jeremy Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow, the actor's representative said.

Renner, 51, is in critical condition although he is stable, the actor's representative said Sunday. No further details on the extent of Renner's injuries were available. The actor has a home in Nevada.

More news today:

