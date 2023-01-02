Pelé mourned, droves of drones hit Ukraine, and more news today

It's Monday, Jan. 2. Here's the latest news around the U.S. and world.
Russia presses its Ukraine strategy, fires 40 drones at Kyiv
KYIV, Ukraine — Russia has deployed multiple exploding drones in another nighttime attack on Ukraine. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Monday that 40 drones “headed for Kyiv” overnight. All of them were destroyed according to air defense forces.
The attack signaled that the Kremlin wasn't planning any letup in its strategy of using bombardments to target civilian infrastructure and wear down Ukrainian resistance to its invasion.
The barrage was the latest in a series of relentless year-end attacks including one that killed three civilians on New Year’s Eve. Moscow’s invasion on Feb. 24 has gone awry and it has put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin as his ground forces struggle to hold ground and advance.
Pelé funeral: Fans line up to mourn Brazilian soccer great
SANTOS, Brazil — Mourners paid their respects to Pelé in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos. The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 82.
Pelé’s coffin was placed on the field where he scored scored some of the best goals of his career. Mourners walked past his casket in the 16,000-seat stadium outside Sao Paulo. Pelé’s casket will be ushered through the streets of Santos before his burial. Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and other dignitaries are expected to attend.
Jeremy Renner seriously injured while plowing snow in Nevada
“The Avengers” star Jeremy Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow, the actor's representative said.
Renner, 51, is in critical condition although he is stable, the actor's representative said Sunday. No further details on the extent of Renner's injuries were available. The actor has a home in Nevada.
Evacuation warnings were in place in rural Northern California on New Year’s Day after a powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of the state, breaching levees, snarling traffic and closing major highways. Major flooding occurred in agricultural areas south of Sacramento, where rivers swelled and floods inundated dozens of cars along State Route 99. Residents of one low-lying community were ordered to leave, and others were told to prepare to leave before roadways are cut off by rising water. More than 4 feet of snow fell in the Sierra. It was the first of several storms expected to roll across California over the span of a week.
Thousands of people in the Philippines remain in emergency shelters in the wake of devastating Christmas flooding as the death toll climbed to 51 with 19 missing. Images show residents in southern Misamis Occidental province sweeping away thick mud from the floors of their homes. In the seaside village of Cabol-anonan, coconut trees were uprooted and huts made of light material were nearly flattened. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the Northern Mindanao region bore the brunt of the disaster, reporting 25 deaths. Most of the fatalities were from drowning and landslides, and among the missing were fishermen whose boats capsized. Authorities sent food, heavy equipment for clearing operations, and provided iron sheets and shelter repair kits.
Prince Harry is continuing to speak out regarding the rift in the British royal family.
Whitmer urges both parties to 'stand up' to violent rhetoric and threats as she embarks on second term
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, sworn in for a second term Sunday, called the sentencing last week of two men convicted of plott…
Angela Bassett and Courtney Vance's teen son apologizes for participating in fake celeb death TikTok trend
The son of actress Angela Bassett has issued an apology after receiving backlash for a viral video of him telling his parents that actor Micha…
