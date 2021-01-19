'Peanuts' pen pals find comfort in correspondence

Since then, he has sent over 500 letters, and has heard back from 142 people. Many of them have become regular correspondents — his “Peanuts” pen pals, as he calls them.

“Almost every time I receive anything back it is pages,” he said, smiling. “They just have so much to share and talk about.”

Sloane is one of his most regular correspondents. She lives alone, recovering from multiple ailments, and her only in-person interactions come twice a day with facility caregivers. She and Morgan began writing each other so frequently that they recently switched to email to speed the correspondence.

“We write about our pets, I tell him about my travels and my journeys and the work I used to do,” she said. “I don’t know. Maybe because I’m so holed up in here, I love to tell about my past.”

As her toothless rescue cat passed behind her head on the back of the couch, Sloane explained how important Morgan’s letters have been.

“I’d read his letters and reread them,” she said. “It just cheers me up that there’s somebody, quite frankly, that cares about me.”

They hope to meet in person someday.