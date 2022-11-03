Paul Pelosi released from hospital, Dwyane Wade responds to ex-wife's objection to daughter's name change, and more top news

Here's a look at some trending news for today, Nov. 3.

Paul Pelosi

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her husband, Paul Pelosi, was released from the hospital Thursday after his treatment for injuries from a violent assault last week in which he was attacked with a hammer.

Pelosi said, “Paul remains under doctors’ care as he continues to progress on a long recovery process and convalescence. He is now home."

Law enforcement officers who responded to the break-in early last Friday witnessed Paul Pelosi being struck in the head with the hammer at least once, according to court documents. Officials said the assault was captured on the officers’ body cameras.

Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade is firing back after his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, accused him of trying to exploit their transgender daughter, Zaya, by applying for a legal name and gender change for the teen.

The sports star took to his verified Instagram account after Funches-Wade filed an objection in a Los Angeles court in an attempt to block his petition filed in August to have the 15-year-old's birth name changed to Zaya and her gender to female.

"Since this must be the new way of parenting, I guess I have to address these allegations here, which is a damn shame," he wrote in a lengthy note posted on his Instagram.

Imran Khan

Pakistan's ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the leg at a rally Thursday, according to an official from his party, which said the incident was an assassination attempt.

A bullet hit Khan after a gunman opened fire, said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Asad Umar, who later added: "Yes, he has been shot, there are pellets lodged in his leg, his bone has been chipped, he has also been shot in his thigh."

The former Pakistan cricket captain was taken from the rally site just outside the town of Gujranwala to receive treatment in Lahore, around a two-and-a-half-hour drive away. He is currently out of danger and in a stable condition, Umar added.

