Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for breakup of The Beatles

The Beatles are seen performing, date unknown. From left to right: Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, and John Lennon. McCartney has revisited the breakup of The Beatles, refuting the suggestion that he was responsible for the group’s demise. Speaking on an episode of BBC Radio 4’s "This Cultural Life" that is scheduled to air Oct. 23, McCartney said it was John Lennon who wanted to disband The Beatles.
AP Photo
LONDON (AP) — Paul McCartney has revisited the breakup of The Beatles, flatly disputing the suggestion that he was responsible for the group's demise.
Speaking on an episode of BBC Radio 4's "This Cultural Life" that is scheduled to air on Oct. 23, McCartney said it was John Lennon who wanted to disband The Beatles.
"I didn't instigate the split," McCartney said. "That was our Johnny."
The band's fans have long debated who was responsible for the breakup, with many blaming McCartney. But McCartney said Lennon's desire to "break lose" was the main driver behind the split.
Confusion about the breakup was allowed to fester because their manager asked the band members to keep quiet until he concluded a number of business deals, McCartney said.
The interview comes ahead Peter Jackson's six-hour documentary chronicling the final months of the band. "The Beatles: Get Back," set for release in November on Disney+, is certain to revisit the breakup of the legendary band. McCartney's comments were first reported by The Observer.
When asked by interviewer John Wilson about the decision to strike out on his own, McCartney retorted: "Stop right there. I am not the person who instigated the split. Oh no, no, no. John walked into a room one day and said, 'I am leaving The Beatles.' Is that instigating the split, or not?"
McCartney expressed sadness over the breakup, saying the group was still making "pretty good stuff."
"This was my band, this was my job, this was my life. So I wanted it to continue," McCartney said.
Photos: Paul McCartney through the years
In this July 10, 2017, file photo, Paul McCartney performs at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
Scott Audette
In this March 2, 1964, file photo, British pop group the Beatles, from top left, John Lennon, George Harrison and, from bottom left, Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney, pose in the window of train at Paddington Station in London. (AP Photo/Bob Dear)
Bob Dear
In this Oct. 26, 1965, file photo, the Beatles, from left, Ringo Starr, John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison, smile as they display the Member of The Order of The British Empire medals presented to them by Queen Elizabeth II in a ceremony in Buckingham Palace in London, England. The Beatles' psychedelic masterwork "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" was named the most popular British album in history. (AP Photo)
In this June 19, 2015, file photo, Paul McCartney performs at the 2015 Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands in Dover, Del. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
Owen Sweeney
This Feb. 28, 1968, file photo shows the Beatles, from left, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison. (AP Photo, File)
In this March 23, 1964, file photo, Britain's Prince Philip shakes hands with Ringo Starr as co-Beatles, from left, George Harrison, John Lennon and Paul McCartney look on, at the Empire Ballroom in London, England. (AP Photo/File, Pool)
POOL
In this Feb. 18, 1964, file photo, the Beatles, from left, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison, take a fake blow from Cassius Clay (Muhammad Ali) while visiting the heavyweight contender at his training camp in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/File)
Paul McCartney, left, is joined by Neil Young onstage on day 2 of the 2016 Desert Trip music festival at Empire Polo Field on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello
Paul McCartney performs in concert during his “One To One Tour” at Hersheypark Stadium on Tuesday, July 19, 2016, in Hershey, Pa. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
Owen Sweeney
Musicians and members of the Beatles, Paul McCartney, right, and Ringo Starr pose for photographers upon arrival at the world premiere of Ron Howard's Beatles movie, "Eight days a week-the touring years," in London, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
In this 1971 file photo, former Beatles singer and guitarist Paul McCartney arrives with his wife, Linda, at a function in London. (AP Photo)
In this July 2, 2005, file photo, George Michael, left, and Paul McCartney, right, perform during the Live 8 concert in Hyde Park, London, part of a series of free concerts held around the world designed to press leaders of the rich G8 countries to help impoverished African nations. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)
Lefteris Pitarakis
In this Feb. 9, 1964, file photo, the Beatles perform on CBS' "Ed Sullivan Show" in New York. (AP Photo)
Paul McCartney of the Beatles and his wife Linda make a surprise appearance at the Grammy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., March 16, 1971. McCartney picked up Grammys for himself, John Lennon and George Harrison for best original score written for the motion picture or TV special "Let It Be." (AP Photo/Harold P. Matosian)
Harold P. Matosian
Members of the British rock band the Beatles visit New York's Central Park, Feb. 8, 1964. From left: Ringo Starr, John Lennon, Paul McCartney. George Harrison, suffering from a sore throat, stayed at the band's hotel per doctor's orders. (AP Photo/Dan Grossi)
Dan Grossi
Ringo Starr of the Beatles, center, holds the chain necklace that he said someone grabbed and tore off a St. Christopher medallion as he entered a New York hotel, Aug. 28, 1964. At left is George Harrison and at right is Paul McCartney. The medallion had been worn by Ringo for several years. (AP Photo)
Members of the British rock band the Beatles visit New York's Central Park, Feb. 8, 1964. From left: John Lennon, Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney. George Harrison, suffering from a sore throat, stayed at the band's hotel per doctor's orders. (AP Photo/Dan Grossi)
Dan Grossi
Members of the British rock band the Beatles visit New York's Central Park, Feb. 8, 1964. From left: John Lennon, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. George Harrison, suffering from a sore throat, stayed at the band's hotel per doctor's orders. (AP Photo/Dan Grossi)
Dan Grossi
Paul McCartney performs at the Outside Lands Music & Art Festival at the Outside Lands Music & Art Festival at Golden Gate Park on August 9, 2013, in San Francisco. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Amy Harris
In this June 24, 1967, file photo, the Beatles, from left, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and John Lennon, appear at EMI Studios in London. (AP Photo)
In this June 1967 file photo, Paul McCartney, from left, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and John Lennon of the Beatles appear backstage during a break in rehearsals for the live broadcast on the "Our World" program at EMI studios in London. (AP Photo)
In this Oct. 1, 2014, file photo, Paul McCartney performs during a benefit concert at the Tobin Center in San Antonio, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
From left: Lady Isabel Derby, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Lord Edward John Stanley, Earl of Derby, and Ringo Starr chat during a reception for the premiere of the Beatles movie "A Hard Day's Night" in Liverpool, July 10, 1964. (AP Photo)
Paul McCartney, the last of the Beatles to marry, poses with his new wife, Linda Eastman, and her daughter by a previous marriage, Heather, 6, at New York's Kennedy Airport, March 17, 1969. They arrived from England where the couple was married in London the week of March 9. McCartney said they were en route to meet his wife's father, a New York lawyer. (AP Photo)
Crowds of fans line rooftops and terraces at Speke Airport in Liverpool as the Beatles arrive at their hometown for the premiere of their movie "A Hard Day's Night," July 10, 1964. Carrying flowers are Paul McCartney, left, and George Harrison, head turned away. (AP Photo)
The Beatles perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City, Feb. 12, 1964. From left: bassist Paul McCartney, guitarist George Harrison, drummer Ringo Starr, and guitarist John Lennon. (AP Photo)
Sir Eric Harrison, high commissioner for Australia, front center, is pictured with the British rock band the Beatles at a reception honoring them at Australia House in London, April 22, 1964. From left: Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Sir Harrison, George Harrison and John Lennon. (AP Photo)
Sir Paul McCartney performs at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., Monday, July 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
Scott Audette
Paul McCartney performs on the One on One Tour at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Tinley Park, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
Rob Grabowski
Paul McCartney performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 31, 2015, in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Amy Harris
Paul McCartney performs at Great American Ball Park on Aug. 4, 2011, in Cincinnati. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Amy Harris
Paul McCartney performs during the Firefly Music Festival on June 19, 2015, in Dover, Del. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Amy Harris
Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell arrive at the Stella McCartney Autumn 2018 Presentation on Jan. 16, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
In this Sept. 24, 2003, file photo, Ringo Starr and his wife Barbara Bach, left, pose along with George Harrison's son Dhani and wife Olivia, center, and Heather Mills McCartney and Paul McCartney at a screening for the film "Concert For George" at Burbank Studios in Burbank, Calif. The film is a musical documentary that celebrates the music of the late George Harrison. McCartney and George Harrison’s widow and son honored the late Beatle on what would have been his 75th birthday. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
In this Oct. 26, 1965, file photo the Beatles, from left, George Harrison, Paul McCartney, John Lennon and Ringo Starr, display their Member of The Order of The British Empire medals presented to them by Queen Elizabeth II in a ceremony in Buckingham Palace in London, England. (AP Photo)
In this file photo dated Nov. 25, 1993, Paul and Linda McCartney pose for photographers at a news conference before a performance in Mexico City at Hermanos Rodriguez race track. (AP Photo/Luis Magana)
Luis Magana
In this July 26, 2017, file photo, Paul McCartney performs on the One on One Tour at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
Rob Grabowski
In this Aug. 23, 1966, file photo, the Beatles, from left, Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, and George Harrison appear at a press conference in New York. (AP Photo)
Paul McCartney performs on day one of the Austin City Limits Music Festival's second weekend on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Amy Harris
Musician Sir Paul McCartney meets young fans at the launch of his new children's book "Hey Grandude!" in central London on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP)
Grant Pollard
Designer Vivienne Westwood, left, and musician Paul McCartney attend the Stella McCartney Ready To Wear Spring-Summer 2020 collection, unveiled during fashion week in Paris, Sept. 30, 2019. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
This is a Sept. 25, 1969, file photo of Beatle Paul McCartney at the London Pavilion in London. (AP Photo)
Musician Paul McCartney, right, and his wife Nancy Shevell attend the Stella McCartney Ready To Wear Spring-Summer 2020 collection, unveiled during fashion week in Paris, Sept. 30, 2019. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Vianney Le Caer
Paul McCartney walks on the grounds of his rental house on the West Indian island of Montserrat, Feb. 17, 1981. He was in Montserrat with his family working on an album. (AP Photo/Doug Jennings)
Doug Jennings
Sir Paul McCartney, second from right, his wife Nancy Shewell, left, and French actress Isabelle Huppert, right, watch models during Stella McCartney's Fall-winter 2016-2017 ready to wear collection presented in Paris, France, Monday, March 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Francois Mori
The Beatles eat apples during a reception at Australia House in London, April 22, 1964, prior to a tour of Australia. From left: Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, unidentified, George Harrison (partially obscured) and John Lennon. (AP Photo)
Paul McCartney holds his hand to his heart before a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was dedicated to his former Beatles bandmate George Harrison in Los Angeles, April 14, 2009. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Ringo Starr, left, and Paul McCartney are seen at the launch of the Beatles Rockband Xbox game at the Microsoft Xbox 360 E3 Expo on June 1, 2009, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes
From left, model Cara Delevingne takes a photo with actor Woody Harrelson and singers Kanye West and Paul McCartney prior to Stella McCartney's ready to wear fall-winter 2015-2016 fashion collection during Paris Fashion Week, Paris, France, Monday, March 9, 2015. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus
British musician Sir Paul McCartney holds up his Outstanding Contribution to Music Award, while being applauded by Jack Osbourne, left background, and Ozzy Osbourne, right background, at the Brit Awards 2008 in London, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2008. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
