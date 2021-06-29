Paul keeps up complaints over handling of COVID-19 pandemic

“I think it’s still very present on people’s minds," the senator told reporters. "I think it also was the greatest restrictions of our freedom in a long, long time. It’s hard to look for a precedent of where government got so involved in our daily lives over the past many decades.”

Paul also criticized a push by liberal advocates to change or eliminate the Senate’s filibuster rules, saying he also opposed such efforts when Republicans led the chamber.

“We have a danger zone until the election of 2022,” he said, adding that removing the filibuster would lead to “all kinds of michief” by Democrats — including widespread voting by mail and “confiscatory” tax policies.

He said that “having things go at a slower pace” can be a good thing.

Paul is seeking a third Senate term in next year's election. Charles Booker, a Black former state lawmaker who touts a progressive agenda, has emerged as a leading potential Democratic challenger. Paul made no reference to Booker during his appearance in Greensburg.

Paul did downplay prospects for a repeat run for the presidency in 2024. The Kentucky senator ran for the White House in 2016 but his campaign fizzled as Trump overshadowed the GOP field.