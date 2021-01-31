Patricia Rooney, wife of late Steelers chairman, dead at 88

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Patricia Rooney, the wife of late Pittsburgh Steelers chairman Dan Rooney, has died. She was 88.

The Steelers said in a statement that Patricia Rooney died peacefully at her home on Saturday. A cause of death was not given.

Patricia Rooney's husband, who died in April 2017, served as the U.S. ambassador to Ireland from 2009-12.

“My family and I are mourning the passing of my mother, Patricia,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement. ”She helped raise nine children while supporting my father’s career with the Steelers and his time as Ambassador to Ireland. It is a sad day for our family. "

Art Rooney said his mother gave much of her time to the Pittsburgh community, and “left a lasting impression on so many people and organizations in our area, especially the Salvation Army,” and many other groups on Pittsburgh's North Side, where his parents lived.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and his wife said in a statement that Patricia Rooney represented her family and the Steelers with “extraordinary grace, dignity, and integrity.”