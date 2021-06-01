Patient influx from other states increases Kansas abortions

Women and girls from Oklahoma and Texas had 566 abortions in Kansas in 2020, up from 110 in 2019. The additional 456 abortions were the bulk of the total increase in abortions in Kansas.

The Kansas health department said 3,901 abortions, or nearly 52%, were for patients from outside the state. It was the first time the department reported that more abortions were performed on patients from outside Kansas than on patients from Kansas since 1973, when the U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion nationwide.

“Gov. Kelly owns this increase,” said Jeanne Gawdun, senior lobbyist for Kansans for Life, the state’s most politically influential anti-abortion group. “We can now consider her the abortion-industry governor.”

The report on abortions, release late last week, came as both sides prepared for an August 2022 statewide vote on a proposed anti-abortion amendment. The measure would overturn a 2019 decision by the Kansas Supreme Court declaring access to abortion a “fundamental right” under the Kansas Constitution.