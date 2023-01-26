 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Past presidents, VPs asked to check for docs; economy slowed but still grew; asteroid coming close to Earth | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» The National Archives has asked former presidents and vice presidents to recheck their personal records for any classified documents following the news that President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence had documents in the possession after they left office.

» The U.S. economy expanded at a 2.9% annual pace from October through December, ending 2022 with momentum despite the pressure of high interest rates and widespread fears of a looming recession.

» Five fired Memphis police officers each face charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

» A federal grand jury in Los Angeles is gathering evidence in a criminal investigation of Goodyear recreational vehicle tires that the government blames for crashes that killed eight people.

» Palestinian officials say Israeli forces have killed at least nine Palestinians and wounded several others during a raid in a flashpoint area of the occupied West Bank.

» Emergency officials in Ukraine say Russia’s latest widespread barrage of drone and missile attacks has killed 11 people and wounded 11 more. The attacks came a day after Germany and the United States announced they would send advanced battle tanks to Ukraine.

» The second consecutive quarter of economic growth that the government reported Thursday underscored that the nation isn’t in a recession despite high inflation and the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes.

» An asteroid the size of a delivery truck will whip past Earth on Thursday night, one of the closest encounters ever recorded. NASA insists it will be a near miss.

» The Biden administration is expanding sanctions against Russia's Wagner Group and related companies and individuals for their role in the war in Ukraine and mercenary activities, including human rights abuses, in Africa.

» The U.S. consul general in Hong Kong says about 20% of the Americans living in the city have left over the past two years.

Asteroid Near Miss

This diagram made available by NASA shows the estimated trajectory of asteroid 2023 BU, in red, affected by the earth's gravity, and the orbit of geosynchronous satellites, in green. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, NASA revealed that this newly discovered asteroid, about the size of a truck, will zoom 2,200 miles above the southern tip of South America Thursday evening. Scientists say there is no risk of an impact. Even if it came a lot closer, scientists say it would burn up in the atmosphere, with only a few small pieces reaching the surface.

Russians lay flowers at monument as form of anti-war protest, and more of today's top videos

People have been laying flowers at the statue of a Ukrainian poet as an anti-war protest in Moscow, the discovery of rare tombs in Egypt is shedding light on different eras of history, and more of today's top videos.

Russians lay flowers at monument as form of anti-war protest
World

Russians lay flowers at monument as form of anti-war protest

In Moscow, people have been coming to lay flowers at the statue of a Ukrainian poet as a makeshift memorial and anti-war protest to honor the …

What the discovery of these rare tombs in Egypt means for history
World

This discovery sheds light on two important historical eras.

  • Updated
This discovery sheds light on two important historical eras.

WHO to discuss ending COVID-19 global emergency declaration
World

WHO to discuss ending COVID-19 global emergency declaration

  • Updated
The World Health Organization is preparing to decide whether to end its COVID-19 global emergency declaration later this week. But some doctor…

Unsecured load turns wooden plants into accidental highway catapult in U.K.
World

It's one of those "you have to see it to believe it" sort of things. Veuer's Tony Spitz has the details.

  • Updated
 It’s one of those “you have to see it to believe it” sort of things. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

'Like nothing we've seen before': UK's new poor forced to turn to food banks
World

‘Like nothing we’ve seen before’: UK’s new poor forced to turn to food banks

With the rising cost of energy and the decreasing purchasing power hitting the UK’s most vulnerable, food banks are seeing a rise in demand an…

International performers take the stage at the puppetry festival in Chicago
National

Performers from 10 countries are coming together to celebrate the art of puppetry.

  • Updated
Performers from 10 countries are coming together to celebrate the art of puppetry.

Afghanistan bitter winter: Severe cold kills more than 150 people
World

Afghanistan bitter winter: Severe cold kills more than 150 people

  • Updated
Afghanistan's coldest winter in 15 years kills more than 150 & pushes millions further to the brink of starvation.

On the one hill with internet connection, Ukrainian kids build makeshift classroom
World

On the one hill with internet connection, Ukrainian kids build makeshift classroom

  • Updated
At the only place in their village where they could find a strong mobile internet signal - a windswept hill on the barren steppe - Ukrainian f…

Snow covers South Korean capital and surrounding regions
World

Snow covers South Korean capital and surrounding regions

  • Updated
No immediate reports of major disruptions or damage caused by snow, ice and subzero temperatures, as officials lifted their heavy snow warning…

