Parts of Wyoming, Colorado, still snarled by record blizzard

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Schools in eastern Wyoming and northern Colorado remained closed Tuesday for a second day and roads were still impassable in the aftermath of a blizzard that pummeled the region with record snowfall.

Crews didn't expect to reopen some highways for another day, though a portion of Interstate 25 reopened south of Wyoming's capital, Cheyenne, for the first time since Saturday.

The weekend storm dumped over 30 inches (76 centimeters) of snow on Cheyenne, snarling streets with 4-to-5-foot (1.2-to-1.5-meter) drifts that even four-wheel drive trucks couldn't clear. Many side streets will remain impassable for cars for several more days, city officials warned.

Firefighters used an enclosed snow machine called a snowcat to get doctors to an operating room for a patient's emergency surgery.

“Those guys are heroes,” said one of the surgeons, Elias Kfoury. “The first responders and how they stepped up to the occasion essentially resulted in saving somebody’s life."