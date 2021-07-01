Parts of sweeping new Georgia election law debated in court

“They say that, but what they mean by transparency is a fake transparency,” Brown said during the online hearing. “It's transparency theater. It's integrity theater.”

Instead, Brown said, the challenged provisions of the law effectively obstruct election transparency and intimidate voters and members of the news media who provide citizen oversight for the way elections are run.

Bryan Tyson, a lawyer for the state, argued that the challenged provisions are necessary to protect ballot secrecy and the integrity of the state's elections. He also noted that none of the activists have said that they intend to violate the challenged provisions, and that they face no harm unless they violate these provisions.

The Georgia First Amendment Foundation has filed a brief in the case, saying the new law "has imposed new and dangerous restrictions on news gathering that threaten the ability of the public and press to remain informed about Georgia elections.”

One challenged provision makes it a felony to intentionally observe a voter "in a manner that would allow such person to see for whom or what the elector is voting.” Brown showed photos of the large, upright touchscreen voting machines, noting that it's nearly impossible for anyone in the polling place not to see how someone's voting.