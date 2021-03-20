Parts of Australia declare natural disaster during 'once in 100 years' floods

Extremely heavy rainfall over the last few days have inundated areas across New South Wales, Australia and more rain is in the forecast. Meteorologist Allison Chinchar has the latest.

The Australian government has declared a natural disaster in large swaths of New South Wales (NSW) as heavy rains batter the state and force thousands to evacuate.

Rains have been inundating communities since Thursday, but parts of the east coast tipped into crisis on Saturday as a major dam overflowed, adding to swollen rivers and causing flash flooding.

The NSW and federal government have signed 16 natural disaster declarations in areas spanning the central and mid-north coast, from Hunter Valley near Sydney to Coff's Harbour, said NSW Emergency Services Minister David Elliott in a news conference on Sunday.

There have been no deaths reported yet -- but, Elliott warned, "we are moving closer and closer to the inevitable fatality."

"We cannot say it enough: do not put yourself in danger, do not put the agencies that are there to assist you in the event of a flood rescue in danger," he said.

Some families were forced to evacuate in the middle of the night as rivers rose to dangerous levels, and 4,000 more people -- primarily in the Hawkesbury region -- may have to evacuate on Sunday, said state Premier Gladys Berejiklian at the news conference.