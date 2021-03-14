Partial list of winners at the 63rd Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A partial list of winners in the top categories at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, presented Sunday in Los Angeles.
— Best traditional pop vocal album: James Taylor; “Unfollow the Rules”
— Best dance/electronic album: “Bubba,” Kaytranada
— Best rock album: “The New Abnormal,” the Strokes.
— Best alternative music album: “Fetch the Bolt Cutters,” Fiona Apple
— Best progressive R&B album: “It Is What It Is,” Thundercat.
— Best R&B album: “Bigger Love,” John Legend
— Best rap album: “King’s Disease,” Nas
— Best jazz vocal album: “Secrets Are the Best Stories,” Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez
— Best jazz instrumental album: “Trilogy 2,” Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade
— Best gospel album: “Gospel According to PJ,” PJ Morton
— Best contemporary Christian music album: “Jesus Is King,” Kanye West.
— Best Latin rock or alternative album: “La Conquista del Espacio,” Fito Páez
— Best reggae album: “Got to Be Tough,” Toots and the Maytals
— Best spoken word album: “Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth,” Rachel Maddow
— Best comedy album: “Black Mitzvah,” Tiffany Haddish
— Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “Jojo Rabbit.”
— Best score soundtrack for visual media: “Joker”
— Producer of the year, non-classical: Andrew Watt.
— Best music video: “Brown Skin Girl,” Beyoncé with Blue Ivy
— Best music film: “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice,” Linda Ronstadt
———
