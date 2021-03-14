Partial list of winners at the 63rd Grammy Awards

— Best contemporary Christian music album: “Jesus Is King,” Kanye West.

— Best Latin rock or alternative album: “La Conquista del Espacio,” Fito Páez

— Best reggae album: “Got to Be Tough,” Toots and the Maytals

— Best spoken word album: “Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth,” Rachel Maddow

— Best comedy album: “Black Mitzvah,” Tiffany Haddish

— Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “Jojo Rabbit.”

— Best score soundtrack for visual media: “Joker”

— Producer of the year, non-classical: Andrew Watt.

— Best music video: “Brown Skin Girl,” Beyoncé with Blue Ivy

— Best music film: “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice,” Linda Ronstadt

This story corrects the title of James Taylor's album to “American Standard.”

