Partial foot found in shoe floating in Yellowstone hot springs

  • Updated
  • 0
Yellowstone Hot Spring Foot Found

The Abyss Pool hot spring is pictured in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park in June 2015. Park officials are investigating after part of a foot, in a shoe, was found floating in the hot spring on Tuesday.

 Diane Renkin, National Park Service via AP

Part of a foot was found inside a shoe floating in one of Yellowstone National Park's deepest hot springs on Tuesday, the park says.

A park worker made the grisly discovery on Tuesday at Abyss Pool, located in the West Thumb Geyser Basin, said park spokeswoman Morgan Warthin. 

An investigation is now underway. 

The West Thumb Geyser Basin and parking lot were closed for a time due to the discovery, but have since reopened, Warthin said.

"The park does not have any other details to share about this incident currently," she said in a statement. "We will provide additional information to the public in the next few days."

Abyss Pool is located in the southern part of the park. It has a temperature of 140 degrees and a depth of 50 feet -- making it one of the park's deepest hot springs. 

