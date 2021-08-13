Park Service pushes back against licensing Georgia spaceport

“The FAA is the subject matter expert on launch vehicle safety," Gary Blount, chairman of the Camden County Board of Commissioners, said in a statement, "and we believe the FAA and the Department of Interior will develop an acceptable path forward just as they have done in other launch site applications.”

Similar concerns about flaming debris from a failed launch sparking fires on the ground have been raised by landowners on neighboring Little Cumberland Island, which has about 40 private homes. Both islands have no roads connecting them to the mainland, making it difficult to respond to fires.

The FAA report concluded the Georgia county had submitted an “adequate and appropriate” plan for dealing with fires and other emergencies that might arise from rocket launches. But the Interior Department letter said there was no documentation to show the Park Service was consulted.

The FAA had planned to issue a final decision on Spaceport Camden's license by the end of July. Now the agency says there will be no decision before September — a delay announced on the FAA's website for the Georgia project on July 23, the day after the Interior Department sent its letter.