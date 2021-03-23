 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Park outdoors: Ram recalls heavy-duty trucks for fire risk
0 comments
AP

Park outdoors: Ram recalls heavy-duty trucks for fire risk

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Park outdoors: Ram recalls heavy-duty trucks for fire risk

FILE - This Feb. 13, 2020 photo shows the Ram truck logo at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. The company that makes heavy-duty diesel Ram trucks is telling some owners to park them outdoors due to the risk of an engine fire. Fiat Chrysler, now part of Stellantis, is recalling just over 20,000 of the trucks mainly in the U.S. and Canada.

 Gene J. Puskar

DETROIT (AP) — The company that makes heavy-duty diesel Ram trucks is telling some owners to park them outdoors due to the risk of an engine fire.

Fiat Chrysler, now part of Stellantis, is recalling just over 20,000 of the trucks mainly in the U.S. and Canada. The company says the 2021 pickup and chassis cab trucks have heater electrical relays that can short, overheat and in rare cases cause fires. The fires can start even if the engines are turned off.

The company says it knows of three fires but no injuries. None involved customer vehicles. The recalled trucks are equipped with 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engines.

Stellantis is developing a repair. The recall is expected to start April 30.

Owners can call the company's customer service line at (800) 853-1403 or check to see if their truck has been recalled at https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Harris calls Boulder shootings 'absolutely tragic'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News