Paris Jackson says paparazzi caused her long-term trauma

NEW YORK (AP) — Paris Jackson, stopping by “Red Table Talk” for a frank discussion about living under the media glare, reveals she suffers long-term anxiety and trauma from enduring countless camera clicks by paparazzi since she was a child.

“I experience auditory hallucinations sometimes with camera clicks and severe paranoia and have been going to therapy for a lot of things but that included,” Jackson says. “I'll hear a trash bag rustling and flinch in panic.” She adds: "I think it's standard PTSD."

Jackson, the daughter of Michael Jackson, has a one-on-one discussion with fellow paparazzi target and friend Willow Smith on Wednesday’s edition of the online talk show that airs on Facebook Watch at 9 a.m. PDT/noon EDT.

During the show's introduction, Smith says she met Jackson on the set of mom Jada Pinkett Smith's TV show “Hawthorne.” Smith and Jackson soon forged a bond over growing up with parents in the spotlight, and over love of music, modeling, and issues like mental health, sexuality and body image. One way Jackson says she keeps some privacy is by asking people in her home to sign non-disclosure agreements.