Parents sue fraternity over pledge's death in alleged hazing

The national organization placed the Bowling Green chapter on probation for the spring semester in 2020 “but they simply picked up where they left off after probation ended,” the lawsuit said. Following Foltz's death, the university permanently banned the fraternity.

University officials said they found that new members who attended the party were blindfolded and taken into a basement while being yelled at and pushed in an attempt to disorient them.

Before the event, fraternity leaders told the pledges to let their professors know they likely would not be in class the next day, the university found.

Foltz, a business major from Delaware, Ohio, was dropped off afterward at his apartment by members of the fraternity, including his “big brother” who was supposed to spend the night with Foltz and make sure he was OK, the lawsuit said.

“Instead, Stone Foltz was taken from the car into his apartment and left alone on the couch to die,” the complaint said.

His roommate came home and found him facedown on a couch and still breathing, but he soon stopped breathing and his face and ears turned purple and blue, the lawsuit said.

Foltz was taken to a hospital and put on life support. He died after his family arranged for his organs to be donated.

