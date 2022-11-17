Parents of Texas boy found dead in washing machine charged in his death

An adopted Texas boy's father texted "I'm going to end up kill him" days before the 7-year-old was found dead inside a washing machine, according to court documents.

Jemaine Thomas, 42, on Tuesday was arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of Troy Koehler, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. His wife, Tiffany Thomas, 35, was arrested and charged with injury to a child by omission.

According to charging documents, the parents exchanged text messages blaming Troy for eating their "oatmeal cream pies" and "donut sticks" before the young boy's body was found in a washing machine in the couple's garage in the Birnam Wood subdivision on July 28.

In one of the text messages, Tiffany Thomas told Jemaine Thomas that Troy only admitted to eating her oatmeal cream pies because she "threatened to put him in the stove and turn it on." After learning that Troy ate donut sticks without permission, Jemaine Thomas texted his wife that he "need to get the locks."

"I'm going to end up kill him," Jemaine Thomas' text message said. "You going to come home and he going to be hang from the f--- tree outside."

Tiffany Thomas texted her husband on July 7 and said "F* that. I'm for not doing sh*— for (Troy's) birthday."

On July 25, three days before Troy was found dead, Tiffany Thomas texted "This boy got life f*---- up. Why I come out the restroom from taking my shower and his funky a*— in the living room watching TV."

Reported as 'Missing Child'

Before finding the child at the Thomas' home July 28 in the 4400 block of Rosegate Drive, the couple initially reported Troy as a "Missing Child" around 5:20 a.m., court documents show. When deputies arrived at 8:29 a.m. they searched the home and neighborhood for an hour for the boy who Jemaine Thomas told authorities he last saw at 4 a.m.

Deputies searched inside the home again at 7:10 a.m. and that's when Troy was found dead in the top-loading washing machine. Once the authorities discovered the body, Jemaine Thomas pushed a deputy out of the way, reached into the washing machine and pulled Troy out of the washer, according to court documents.

A deputy instructed Jemaine Thomas to place Troy on the floor, while other deputies performed CPR on the boy. Jemaine and Tiffany Thomas were removed from the home by law enforcement.

Troy's legs were bruised and warm to the touch, his torso was cold and he had blood around his nose and a large bump on his forehead, court records show. The boy's clothing was also damp and he had a urine smell emanating from his body.

The Harris County Medical Examiner's office determined Troy had multiple bruises and patterned scars all over his body, along with facial injuries. Blood was also visible around the boy's mouth and nostrils. An autopsy performed July 29 ruled Troy's death as a homicide due to "homicidal violence" caused by asphyxiation and possible drowning.

A door frame and cardboard box lid within the kitchen had blood transfer stains, but DNA analysis results are pending, court documents state.

Inconsistent stories to authorities

Tiffany Thomas told authorities she made sure Troy had dinner July 27 before leaving for work in a Lyft. She also said the doors were locked when she left the home. But around 1 a.m. on July 28, she received a text from Jemaine Thomas saying that Troy was gone and the door was open when he got home.

Unable to reach Jemaine Thomas until 4 a.m., Tiffany Thomas caught a ride with a co-worker and arrived at the home at 5 a.m. She called 911 once inside the home, court documents show.

Jemaine Thomas told authorities he went to work on July 27 around 5 a.m. before going to his second job at 3 p.m. He said he worked his second job until 11 p.m. before heading home. When he entered the home, he yelled for Troy but did not hear a response. After looking for him around the home, he sent a text message to Tiffany Thomas asking about the boy's whereabouts. He searched for Troy for a couple of more minutes before changing clothes and going to sleep.

Once Jemaine Thomas woke up at 4 a.m., he continued to search for Troy until Tiffany Thomas arrived at the home at 5 a.m.

During an interview on July 28, Jemaine Thomas told law enforcement he struck Troy with an open hand on the buttocks five times on July 24. During the "disciplining," Jemaine Thomas hit Troy in the back by accident due to the boy jumping around. He said he stopped the discipline after hitting his son in the back.

Authorities found out about two prior Child Protective Services investigations that were initiated by school personnel who saw Troy with blackened eyes and facial bruising.

A 911 call made by Tiffany Thomas showed inconsistencies in her and Jemaine Thomas' stories. During the call, Tiffany Thomas said Jemaine Thomas saw Troy watching TV in the living room when he got home from work at 11 p.m. on July 27. He told authorities he couldn't find Troy when he arrived home from work.

Video shows Troy alive on July 27

Authorities also spoke to LG Electronics, who told them their washing machine's lids don't lock until someone lowers them and presses the "start" button.

Surveillance video of neighboring homes did not show any activity outside of the home until law enforcement's arrival. Nobody walked inside or outside of the home except Jemaine and Tiffany Thomas between 6 p.m. on July 27 and 5 a.m. on July 28.

The investigation also determined Troy was alive and well on the evening of July 27, when last seen on video at 8:35 p.m. By 7:10 a.m. on July 28, the boy was dead.