Parents of disabled kids sue over Iowa ban on mask mandates

“Parents understand and know the health of their children. They are the best person to decide that course of action for their children,” she said.

Mizner said at a news conference Friday that some remote learning options now feature pre-recorded lessons in which students do not have interaction with live teachers. She said that was a lesser service than classroom learning and “particularly inappropriate” for disabled students who benefit from more hands-on interaction.

Under the law passed on the final day of the legislative session in May, school boards and superintendents cannot require students and employees to wear masks. Mask wearing must be optional, and anecdotal reports suggest it is limited in many schools.

The law conflicts with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends universal mask wearing for students and teachers in the classroom. The CDC issued the guidance in light of the rapid spread of the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19.

The legal challenges come as 500,000 students have started classes in recent days in Iowa. Clusters of infections involving children and educators, and potential exposure among their colleagues, are already disrupting some schools.