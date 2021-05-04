Parents excited over prospect of virus shots for children

“You are starting to see more and more of them wearing them down below their nose because they are just tired of it," she said. "And then, too, they want to get out and do more things.”

Keri Rodrigues, a co-founder of the education advocacy group the National Parents Union, said she rushed out to get vaccinated after becoming eligible but has more trepidation about immunizing her oldest son, who is 13.

She plans to go ahead with it, though, in part because he is demanding it.

“He has cabin fever and he wants to get out," explained Rodrigues, who lives near Boston.

The group's survey from March of 1,100 parents around the country found that others are also conflicted. Forty percent planned to get their children vaccinated immediately, 21% eventually and 24% never, and the remaining 15% were unsure.

“Obviously parents are torn right now because you are watching your kids really go through an emotional struggle, especially our teens," she said. “I think we are all taking a leap of faith, but I think what we have to do is trust science in this moment."