Pardoned Kentucky man faces new federal charges in slaying

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man convicted of reckless homicide in a 2014 home invasion and then pardoned two years later by then-Gov. Matt Bevin has been arrested on federal charges in connection to the same crime, according to court records unsealed Tuesday.

Patrick Baker is charged with murder committed during a robbery and kidnapping related to drug trafficking, the records show.

Baker was scheduled to make an initial court appearance Tuesday in London, Kentucky. He was arrested by U.S. Marshals and booked into the Laurel County Correctional Center on Monday.

If convicted on the new federal charges in the shooting death of Donald Mills, Baker could face the death penalty or a maximum sentence of life in prison, according to his indictment. In 2017, Baker was convicted of reckless homicide and other crimes in connection with Mills’ death and sentenced to 19 years in prison. Prosecutors said Baker posed as a law enforcement officer and killed Mills in his Knox County home.