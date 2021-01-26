'Paramedic of the Year' accused of helping to steal vaccine

At the end of his shift, Colon noted that he administered 28 vaccines, adding that two of them were no good, an arrest report said. Later Colon retracted that, saying he gave 27 vaccines and three were waste.

Colon is charged with felony counts of uttering a false instrument, criminal use of personal identification, creating a fictitious person and falsifying an official record as a public servant.

The investigation began when a battalion chief noticed discrepancies in the paperwork Colon filed after a vaccine assignment.

The Jan. 6 paperwork included three falsified forms, investigators said. One had the name of a former Haines City firefighter, and two were fake names, one of which resembled a former Haines City firefighter.

During the investigation, the two firefighters were contacted and told investigators that they had not yet received the vaccine.

Judd said deputies interviewed Colon at his lawyer’s office. Judd said Colon admitted to falsifying the paperwork, and said the captain had asked him to procure doses for his mother.

Colon told investigators he initially refused, but the captain threatened to report him for stealing and selling vaccines. Colon said that frightened him.