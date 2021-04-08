Pandemic-weary chefs, cooks enjoy serving from home

“They got a formal complaint from somebody and they came up for a visit and they looked on social media for evidence to build a case against me,” said Nguyen, who has since started cooking for pop-ups out of a kitchen at the local community college.

It was frustrating, Nguyen said, because a 2018 California law allows home kitchens to be used for a “microenterprise” — which involves one full-time employee and gross yearly sales that don't exceed $50,000. But it's up to each county to implement it. While San Bernardino County isn't on board, neighboring Riverside County is.

“I think this is a really great thing to help people who can’t afford or don’t have the means or lifestyle to really commit to having a brick-and-mortar restaurant,” Nguyen said.

Lee Thomas, a former San Leandro, California, councilman who works for the Oakland Unified School District, had a side business called GrilleeQ, barbecuing food for events at people’s homes. Because of COVID-19, he now cooks in his backyard — against Alameda County rules. He's worried about getting in trouble but wants to draw attention to the issue.

“People are going to do this regardless,” Thomas said. “You might as well legalize it, take the fear away from people... but also create this ecosystem of making sure that food is safe.”