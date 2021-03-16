Palmetto pride: South Carolina state flag sparks debate

All that symbolism goes back to the Revolutionary War, when Col. William Moultrie’s 2nd South Carolina Regiment repelled the first attempt by the British to take Charleston — then called Charlestown — in the 1776 Battle of Sullivan's Island.

The crescent (true Palmetto State flag aficionados know it's not a moon) was worn by Moultrie's soldiers. The shade of indigo — a critical crop to South Carolina 250 years ago — matched their uniforms. And the palmetto tree honored the material that soldiers used to hastily construct a fort. British cannonballs bounced off the trees' spongy bark and the invaders couldn't get onshore.

The backlash against the original design surprised Malyerc and the committee. But they listened and came up with what they think are two more popular designs.

Malyerc also understands the draw of the palmetto tree and crescent, an image that in the past 20 years has cropped up everywhere in the state. Former Gov. Nikki Haley almost always wears a necklace with it. Marketing surveys show the popularity is only eclipsed by Texas' lone star design. To appear before the committee Tuesday, Malyerc pulled out a tie with the design he bought two decades ago.