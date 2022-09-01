Palin defeated in Alaska special election; Biden addresses nation tonight; Serena beats No. 2 seed

Today is Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.

***

TODAY'S WEATHER

Hot temperatures will remain in the West into Labor Day Weekend. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.

***

TOP STORIES

***

MORNING LISTEN

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Sept. 1 Comedian Shelley Berman died at his California home at the age of 92.

Today in sports history: Sept. 1 In 2007, Appalachian State blocks a Michigan field goal in the closing seconds to stun the Wolverines 34-32. See more sports moments from this date.

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...