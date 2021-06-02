Pair flees juvenile home, engages in gunbattle with deputies

The deputies involved were put on administrative leave pending a review, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Staff members at the juvenile home in Deltona reported the pair missing, telling authorities the boy is diabetic and needed insulin every four hours. They said the girl hit a staff member with a stick before running away, a sheriff’s news release said.

As deputies were searching the area around 7:30 p.m., a passerby flagged them down and reported hearing glass breaking at a nearby house.

Deputies saw the pair inside the home and contacted its owner, who said no one was supposed to be at the home. The owner also advised authorities that the guns and 200 rounds of ammunition were inside.

Deputies surrounded the house and began talking to the pair. At one point, Chitwood said, a deputy went close enough to the home to toss a cellphone inside to try to talk to them.

The girl eventually came out of the garage with the shotgun and pointed it at deputies. They repeatedly asked her to drop the weapon, Chitwood said. She walked back into the garage.

“She comes back a second time, and that’s when deputies open fire and she takes multiple rounds,” Chitwood said.