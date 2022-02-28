 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Pair charged in Seattle woman's death arrested in Cambodia

  • 0

DALLAS (AP) — Two women who were accused of cutting off their ankle monitors and fleeing after they were charged in the Texas stabbing death of a Seattle woman have been arrested in Cambodia, authorities said.

Nina Marano, 50, and her wife, Lisa Dykes, 58, were arrested last week by Cambodian police with assistance from the FBI, The Dallas Morning News reported. They are among three people charged in the October 2020 death of Marisela Botello-Valadez, who was fatally stabbed while visiting a friend in Dallas.

Marano and Dykes were free on $500,000 bonds when they removed their GPS trackers on Christmas Day within moments of each other and at the same location, according to court documents.

People are also reading…

Authorities have not said how they found the women in Cambodia.

Dykes’ lawyer, Heath Harris, told The Dallas Morning News that their fleeing wasn't evidence of guilt. He said the women feared Charles Beltran, who was also charged in the death.

“I don’t believe they fled because they felt they were guilty of murder," Harris said. “I believe they fled because they are concerned for their safety and they didn’t want to have to cooperate against the co-defendant.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal probe have resigned

Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal probe have resigned

NEW YORK (AP) — The two prosecutors in charge of the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his business dealings suddenly resigned Wednesday, throwing the future of the probe into question just as pressure was building on Trump on several legal fronts.

Watch Now: Related Video

Pacific Northwest facing flood, wind and avalanche threat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News